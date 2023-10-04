The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest update from the CQC shows these Cornwall care homes have been given ratings:
• Barnfield House: Good, last inspected on July 6.
• High View: Requires improvement, last inspected on July 12.
• Rosewood House: Requires improvement, last inspected on July 18.
• Carrick: Inadequate, last inspected on July 24.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.