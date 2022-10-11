Care home sold to expanding local Difford family run group
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Clann House in Cornwall.
Formally a residential property which has been converted and extended over the years, Clann House is now a successful residential care home registered to care for up to 34 elderly service users across 33 bedrooms.
The property occupies a semi-rural location in Cornwall, just on the edge of the village of Lanivet, where a range of day-to-day amenities can be found, including a convenience store, a pub, and a church.
Christie & Co’s demographic analysis shows that, within 2.5 kilometres of the home, the percentage of the population which is aged 65 years and over is 26.1%, which is 7.7% higher than the UK average. This shows the significant need for care businesses, such as Clann House, in this area.
Clann House has been owned by John and Susan Clarkson since 2007 and was recently brought to market as part of their retirement plans, after the sale of their specialist care group, Amber Care, in 2021.
Following a confidential sales process with Christie & Co, the home has been sold to the Difford family.
They have been care home operators in Cornwall for nearly 30 years, and have homes in Bude, Bodmin and Launceston as well as another in Lanivet, so the acquisition of Clann House nicely adds to their portfolio and takes their provision to in excess of 120 beds.
Simon Harvey, Senior Director – Care at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, commented: “Having been associated with the Difford family for nearly 20 years, after selling Penmount Grange to them in the early 2000s and assisting with their acquisitions of Pen Inney and Red Gables, we are delighted to have helped them further expand.
“As they are operators in the area, Clann House fits well with their existing care home group and, therefore, had no hesitation in making the acquisition.
“Like many other recent sales and those ongoing, the sale of Clann House further demonstrates the extensive and varied activity that we are experiencing for all types of care homes across the region which remains positive despite the obvious head winds.
“We are grateful to John and Susan for the opportunity to act on their behalf, and we wish them well with their retirement.”
Clann House was sold for an undisclosed price.
