YOUNG actors will return to the yellow brick road this weekend with their own magical take on the Wizard of Oz.
Following performances in Saltash and Pensilva before Christmas, the Caradon Youth Theatre will be at Liskeard Public Hall on Friday, January 12 (7pm) and Saturday, January 13 (2pm and 7pm).
The tour then continues with the final two shows at Lostwithiel Community Centre on Saturday, January 20 (2pm and 7pm).
Featuring all the beloved characters and well-known songs from the MGM classic movie, the Caradon Youth Theatre staging of The Wizard of Oz also has five brand new songs, written especially for the production by composer and vocal coach Steven Luke Walker.
“We are lucky to have a fantastic creative team and tech crew on this show,” said director Nic Early.
“The production is crammed with special effects, and Steven’s new songs are incredible. Our amazing cast of 30 young people have worked so hard to deliver the show in just 12 weeks - I am so proud of them!”