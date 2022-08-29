Cancer brings duo together to tackle coastal challenge
A mighty Looe hiking duo are set to take on a coastal fundraising challenge after being inspired by their shared cancer experience.
Sara Grattan and Ann Harry met through their mutual love of running, and their friendship grew firm after discovering that they had both been diagnosed with breast cancer and received the same treatment within only six weeks of each other.
Now in recovery, the pair are looking to take on Cornwall’s first Mighty hike in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
The challenge, which is taking place on Saturday (September 3), is a formidable walking marathon (or half marathon) along the Cornish coast from Padstow to Newquay.
Speaking about her experience with her diagnosis, Sara said: “I had just turned 48 when I was diagnosed by complete chance when I took part in an early screening pilot. It was a total shock; I was very lucky it was found so early.
“Ann and I quickly became bosom buddies over our shared experience, she is like the sister I never had.
“It was my right breast that was affected and Ann’s left, so we always joke we have one good pair between us!”
Ann was diagnosed during a routine mammogram, and she said: “Luckily I’m a very positive person and feel I coped with the news very well.
“No matter how supportive your family and friends are, the people who understand the most are those who have been through it.
“Sara and I have formed a very close friendship and we know that no matter what, we are there for each other, even on those hellish hills in Cornwall whilst training for the hike!”
Naturally, the pair are taking on the challenge to raise money for Macmillan.
“When I was diagnosed Macmillan were so supportive. The team at the Mustard Tree Macmillan Centre really helped me during my treatment and I had the outreach team at the Macmillan centre in Liskeard on my doorstep. I had therapies such as reiki, reflexology and cake! Macmillan support you and your family as well, that is what I love,” explained Sara.
Sara and Ann have already raised more than £1,000 for the charity but if anyone wishes to donate, visit their JustGiving www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LooePioneerLadiesSU2C
