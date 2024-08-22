STUDENTS from Callington Community College have been praised for their hard work after collecting their GCSE results.
The school has said that students gave their everything to these examinations and that has been reflected within some results which they can be ‘very proud of’.
A spokesperson said: “The college is once again delighted with the brilliant outcomes of our 2024 GCSE cohort. The students have worked so hard for these results and they have practiced, practiced and practiced again until they were in a perfect position. Their dedication, perseverance and unashamed dedication to hard work has ultimately paid off with some results that they can be very, very proud of.”
On the big day, the college was transformed into a space of joy and relief once students had opened their envelopes.
A spokesperson continued: “On results morning, there were so many smiles, hugs and tears of joy. GCSE outcomes are high stakes for pupils, staff and parents and so much rides on them, which is such a difficult thing for young people who are still only 16 years old, but – they have absolutely done themselves proud and we were delighted to share in their joy.
“Of particular mention are the following students; George Law gained 10 GCSEs at Grade 9 across Mathematics, all three Sciences, English, Psychology, Geography and Latin. This is a huge achievement! George has worked incredibly hard, attending every revision session, completing homework studiously and always being so humble about his successes too. We are delighted that he will continue with us into sixth form, where he will continue his studies of Maths and Sciences.
“Darcy Gerlach Shorten also did fantastically well with Grade 9s in Maths, all three Sciences and Geography and achieving Grade 8s in his remaining subjects. Again, Darcy’s dedication to his studies, his unrelenting work ethic and all again, with humility and a smile make his successes all the sweeter.
“Yehor Parusov joined us from the Ukraine just two years ago. With English being his second language, he needed to work incredibly hard to be successful and we are so, so proud of him. Yehor gained grade 9s in two subjects, one of which was Maths, 8s in the Sciences and 7s in English. This is every grade at or above the equivalent of an A grade across all of his subjects. Simply incredible!
“There are so many other students that we are so proud of. Mia Leone achieved grade 9s in English, Art and History. Karina Watson Dawe achieved all 7s and 8s across all of her GCSEs with 8s in English, Geography, History and Psychology.
“Tiago Mendes also achieved 7s and 8s, inclusive of 8s in History and Spanish. George Matthews achieved 8s in Science and English and Distinction Star in Sports.
“Poppy Harrison Shearer achieved a suite of 8s in Business, English, Spanish, all three Sciences and Psychology and Matthew Holland also achieved a suite of 8s and 7s across his subjects, securing 8s in Sciences, English, History and Psychology.
“There were only happy tears on show for us today. All students have performed well, having been determined to secure success. We are so happy for them and wish them all the very best for their next steps.
“Huge congratulations class of 2024!”