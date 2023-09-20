Traditionally Callington’s Honey Fair has been on the first Wednesday in October ever since Henry III granted a charter 750 years ago.
Callington and District Lions have supported the fair since the 1970s. However, after discussions with local shopkeepers, residents and the town council it was agreed that a better day would be a Saturday, allowing it to be a more family friendly event.
So, this year’s Honey Fair will be on Saturday, September 30.
There will be the traditional events such as bee displays, town crier competition, shop window displays, children’s painting competition, ‘Tees with the Bees’ and lots more.
There will be plenty to see and explore in the large street market with everything you need for a fabulous Christmas.
There will be lots to keep the children happy with a play area, inflatable theme park, animals to pet, a ‘Street Word Search’ and a quiet area.
Also, Primraf Theatre will be hosting a special children’s performance and, on the stages, will be live music all day with local bands and school groups.
Thanks also goes to Chyvaras Care Home who will be providing a dementia café.
Honey Fair will be greener than ever with a ban on plastic cups and straws and recycling bins provided by SHARE.
Callington Lions thanks Cornwall Bee Keepers Association, Callington Cricket Club, Primraf Theatre, Chyvarhas Care Home, Callington Town Council, SHARE and many more for their support with Honey Fair.
For the latest up-date on Honey Fair events and further details refer to: www.facebook.com/CallingtonLionsNews