A CALLINGTON-based initiative is hoping to reduce food waste and redistribute affordable food to locals.
In association with Devon and Cornwall Food Action, Callington Town Council is hosting a food action event.
The event aims to stop food from going into landfill that is still perfectly good to consume.
While not a foodbank, the work provides items from fruit and veg, pastries, frozen food, to toiletries and animal food.
For £25 per box residents are able to collect a trolley full of produce.
The next delivery date is Thursday, August 29, at The Scout Hut, PL17 7BE.
Contact Callington Town Council for more information.