OUT OF THE WOODS CIC is launching a new regular giving campaign that aims to support children in Cornwall affected by Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) by providing access to vital therapeutic support.
Through monthly donations, supporters can help fund transformative therapy sessions that provide children and young people the chance to heal, rebuild, and thrive.
ACEs are traumatic events in a child’s life-such as abuse, neglect, witnessing domestic violence, or losing a parent. Children with ACEs are more likely to struggle with relationships, experience mental health issues, and encounter challenges later in life, including higher risks of incarceration and serious illnesses like cancer and heart disease. The COVID-19 pandemic itself is now considered an ACE, meaning that every child who lived through it has already faced one of these adverse experiences.
Out of the Woods CIC offers various therapeutic services, including play therapy, music therapy, and drama therapy, specifically designed for children who struggle to express their emotions verbally. Their approach is child-centred and trauma-informed, allowing children to work through their experiences at their own pace.
In a play therapy session, for example, children can explore and process challenging emotions through play - a language they understand intuitively - creating a path toward healing and resilience.
Unlike many therapy providers, Out of the Woods offers sessions that are not time-limited, allowing them to tailor the duration and intensity of support to each child’s unique needs. For some, severe trauma may require extended time to build trust before progress can be made. Each session, therefore, continues for as long as necessary.
Their goal is to offer subsidised therapy sessions to as many children as possible removing the financial barrier to support. With each child typically needing around 20 sessions, costs can range from £412 to £1,512 per child, covering room hire, therapist fees, and other necessary expenses.
In the past year, Out of the Woods CIC has provided approximately 1,000 therapy sessions to 53 children across Cornwall. As demand continues to grow, they are looking to expand their services to meet the needs of more children and families.
Becoming a regular supporter will help meet the growing demand and provide lasting support for children in Cornwall who deserve a chance to heal. The public’s contribution could be the leaf that supports a child’s journey out of the woods.
With just £10 a month, people could fund two therapy session each year; £20 could fund four; and £60 a month could offer a child a session every month. Each donation, regardless of the amount, can make a meaningful difference in a young person’s life.
For more information on how to join the giving campaign or support Out of the Woods CIC in other ways, email [email protected] or donate at www.givengain.com/campaign/join-the-giving-tree