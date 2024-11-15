ACEs are traumatic events in a child’s life-such as abuse, neglect, witnessing domestic violence, or losing a parent. Children with ACEs are more likely to struggle with relationships, experience mental health issues, and encounter challenges later in life, including higher risks of incarceration and serious illnesses like cancer and heart disease. The COVID-19 pandemic itself is now considered an ACE, meaning that every child who lived through it has already faced one of these adverse experiences.