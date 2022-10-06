Call for driver
Subscribe newsletter
A CALL has gone out for volunteer drivers to support a local initiative for young people.
Thanks to a helping hand from Callington Town Forum and other supporters, the Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG) has recently been able to acquire its own dedicated minibus.
A Monday night run to The Core youth group and Live Wire in Saltash already takes place, but now it has its own vehicle, CYPG hopes to head to Saltash more often.
Both male and female volunteers are needed to be drivers and co-drivers, and full training will be provided, said CYP’s Paul Carey.
“A typical run takes up an evening from about 6pm to 10pm with time in Saltash to catch up on reading, emails, or whatever other pastimes you have.”
Anyone who might be interested in helping out should contact Paul on 07904 269495 or email [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |