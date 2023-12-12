A Liskeard cadet has received a special award from the St John’s Ambulance at a prestigious ceremony.
Last weekend, St John’s Ambulance in Cornwall held its annual District Cadet of the Year competition in St Austell.
The cadets aged between 13 and 17 had to carry out various tasks including a first aid scenario, making a presentation, and team exercises. Each task was evaluated by a panel of judges at the event.
The Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet of the Year was awarded to Georgina Corcoran from the Liskeard Youth Unit.
Simon Ennor, St John’s district youth lead for Cornwall, said: “I’m very pleased with all the cadets who entered this year’s competition, but Oliver and Georgina excelled themselves in the competition and successfully gained the position of District Cadet of the Year and Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet of the Year.
“Huge congratulations to them both.”