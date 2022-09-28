Busy day at the market
After a break due to the pandemic, the 3 Bags Full Wool Market was back in style on Saturday, October 2, delighting visitors and raising over £750 for good causes.
Many said they also visited shops and cafés while they were in Liskeard, including the Autumn Celebration taking place at the Hive.
Comments on social media afterwards were very positive, some said: ‘‘It was a fabulous event, thank you so much.’’
‘‘I want to say I loved all of it. Such joy to see makers, dyers and sellers under one roof. Thank you for organising.’’
Over £650 was raised for the mental health charity Mind from the £1 entrance fee and donations to the yarn swap. £95 will go to the Liskeard and Looe Foodbank from the takings from the pop-up Café run by the Hub Vegetarian Café, and the knit and natter stall.
Rachel Brooks, one of the organisers, said: ‘‘It was so good to be able to welcome people back and it’s wonderful to have such an enthusiastic response. The event is all run by volunteers and I’d like to thank them, everyone who came and our lovely stallholders. The scouts did a great job helping stallholders carry their goods in too. It’s brilliant that we were able to raise a good amount of money for Mind and the Foodbank which do such valuable work.’’
The 3 Bags Full events continue with Woolly Workshops at the Liskerrett Centre until 17 October.
All information at www.3bagsfull.org.
