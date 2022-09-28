Rachel Brooks, one of the organisers, said: ‘‘It was so good to be able to welcome people back and it’s wonderful to have such an enthusiastic response. The event is all run by volunteers and I’d like to thank them, everyone who came and our lovely stallholders. The scouts did a great job helping stallholders carry their goods in too. It’s brilliant that we were able to raise a good amount of money for Mind and the Foodbank which do such valuable work.’’