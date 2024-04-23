Sabrina comments: “Our team works diligently to explain our digital opportunities and create tailored advertising campaigns for our customers. The majority of our customers who advertise with the Tindle's Cornwall websites began by advertising solely in our newspapers. As we have developed digital advertising on the websites, I have been particularly pleased with the number of customers who have become repeat advertisers following the success of their initial campaigns. The combined reach of our local print and digital audiences is unmatched, and we are eager to collaborate with local businesses to enhance their business and profile within the town. I am immensely proud of what we can offer to local customers on our website.”