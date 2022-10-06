Bus strikes
RMT has said that around 400 workers are planning to take action across four days of strikes. These starting October 10, and stretching into the beginning of November.
The union said: “Around 400 workers who are planning to take action are furious that many of them are only paid just over £11 and hour and that bosses only offered a small uprate to £12 an hour.”
General secretary for RMT, Mick Lynch said: “Our members have no choice but to take strike action following an insulting and paltry pay offer.
“First Group is swimming in money and could easily pay bus workers a decent rise that goes some way to dealing with the escalating cost of living crisis.
“The public in Cornwall and Somerset who our members faithfully serve need a service that pays workers properly, so they do not leave the industry, creating chronic bus shortages.
“We are determined to win for our members, and we urge First Group to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT.”
Strikes are planned for October 10 and 21, and November 4 and 11.
