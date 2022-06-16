Bus operator shows support for people of war-torn Ukraine

Go Cornwall Bus and Plymouth City Bus staff with the Peace Bus sporting the blue and yellow national colours of Ukraine. ( Picture: Go Cornwall Bus )

PLYMOUTH Citybus and Go Cornwall Bus have sent a combined total of almost £3,000 to support the people of war-torn Ukraine, including donations from passengers, drivers and other colleagues.

A striking double decker bus is being used across Plymouth and Cornwall to show support for the people of Ukraine and to help raise vital funds for those affected by the Russian invasion and ensuing conflict.

The bus is being used on Plymouth Citybus and Go Cornwall Bus routes to help raise awareness of the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC’s) humanitarian appeal, with a donation point inside for those who wish to give cash.

Drivers and other colleagues wore blue and yellow for a week in exchange for a donation and to show their support, and other fundraising activities took place.

The grand total so far is £2,919.30, which has been sent to the DEC Ukraine Appeal. The bus is still being used across Plymouth and Cornwall, and donations will be monitored and sent to the appeal periodically.

In addition, local bus providers and Cornwall Council have teamed up to provide free bus travel for refugees fleeing the Ukraine crisis to help them settle in the county.

Go Cornwall Bus, Cornwall by Kernow, Stagecoach, Hopley’s Coaches, OTS, Travel Cornwall and Cornwall Council have made the offer as refugees are settling in to their sponsor’s home.

Richard Stevens, Managing Director of Go Cornwall Bus, said: ““Like many people we felt saddened and pretty helpless by the Ukraine War. We hope our Peace Bus is going to be a strong visual demonstration of our support wherever it travels across Plymouth and Cornwall.

“The events in Ukraine have shocked us all, and we know lots of people will be affected in different ways. Many people felt that they wanted to do something positive to help, so with our Peace Bus encouraging people to contribute to the appeal, and by offering free travel, we can support the efforts being made by other organisations in the county.”

Simon Goff, Managing Director of First South West, said: “What we have seen happening to the people of Ukraine over the last few months has been nothing short of heart breaking and it is hard to comprehend how stressful and harrowing it must be to have to flee your own country. The ability to travel around an area will be absolutely crucial for Ukrainian refugees and we wholeheartedly support this free travel initiative.”