THE First Bus fleet across Cornwall will be enabling serving Armed Forces personnel, cadets and veterans to travel for free to events commemorating Remembrance Sunday on November 9 and Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11.
All current and former members of the military and cadets need to do is show the driver their Armed Forces ID or wear their medals or uniform.
If safe to do so, First Bus drivers will be allowed to pull over at 11am on both days to observe the two minutes’ silence. The company has a long affiliation with the Armed Forces community and a long history of colleagues who served.
There are many events and services taking place around Cornwall where people, communities and organisations can visit to show their support.
A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We have many colleagues who have served in the military or have friends and family connections so this is always a poignant time of the year.
“We hope free travel on our services will make it as easy as possible for as many veterans, serving personnel and cadets to attend Remembrance services and events in their region.
“The patience of customers in helping our drivers to pay their respects is much appreciated.”
