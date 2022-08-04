Budget created to reward town council staff

Saltash town council ()
SALTASH Town Council has started a new initiative to recognise and reward the efforts of its staff.
The Personnel Committee agreed to create a budget of £200, which will provide £25 vouchers to give to members of the team “to recognise exemplary performance and support shown to the Town Council”.
The first award was made to congratulate the Administration Officer on passing the Introduction to Local Council Administration (ILCA) qualification.
