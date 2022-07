Bude beats Cornwall’s temperature record

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cornish times. Read our privacy notice

It is hot, hot, hot and visitors and residents of Bude were shocked when the temperature topped the previous high for Cornwall this week.

The previousrrecord was set in June 1976 with a temperature in Cornwall of 33.9ºC (93F). Bude reached an uncomfortable 36ºC

Temperatures above 30ºC (86F) are quite rare for Cornwall and Devon — the long coastline and proximity to the sea usually means mild winters and comfortable summers.