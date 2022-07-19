Bude beats Cornwall’s temperature record
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 19th July 2022 9:08 am
Share
(Wiki Commons )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
It is hot, hot, hot and visitors and residents of Bude were shocked when the temperature topped the previous high for Cornwall this week.
The previousrrecord was set in June 1976 with a temperature in Cornwall of 33.9ºC (93F). Bude reached an uncomfortable 36ºC
Temperatures above 30ºC (86F) are quite rare for Cornwall and Devon — the long coastline and proximity to the sea usually means mild winters and comfortable summers.
However, on Monday (July 17), temperatures reached 36ºC (96.8F) in Bude, Cornwall, and 35ºC (95F) Chivenor, Devon. A new, record for Cornwall, beating the previous high of 33.9C (93F) in June 1976.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |