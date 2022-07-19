Bude beats Cornwall’s temperature record

Tuesday 19th July 2022
Sunshine over sea
(Wiki Commons )

It is hot, hot, hot and visitors and residents of Bude were shocked when the temperature topped the previous high for Cornwall this week.

The previousrrecord was set in June 1976 with a temperature in Cornwall of 33.9ºC (93F). Bude reached an uncomfortable 36ºC

Temperatures above 30ºC (86F) are quite rare for Cornwall and Devon — the long coastline and proximity to the sea usually means mild winters and comfortable summers.

However, on Monday (July 17), temperatures reached 36ºC (96.8F) in Bude, Cornwall, and 35ºC (95F) Chivenor, Devon. A new, record for Cornwall, beating the previous high of 33.9C (93F) in June 1976.

