Students at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy have been learning about a bit of local history this week.
Forty-nine Key Stage 1 and Early Years took a trip into Plymouth to visit Smeaton’s Tower on Plymouth Hoe.
Pupils had been learning in school about the world’s first lighthouse built by Henry Winstanley at Plymouth’s Eddystone Rocks in 1698, so were very excited to take a trip to the Hoe.
Suzanne Cooper, headteacher at the school said: “The weather was a little ‘fresh’ as it was the beginning of Storm Agnes, but they all managed to climb up (and down!) and particularly enjoyed looking at the curved furniture and the stunning views from the top.”