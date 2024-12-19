VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help support the education and engagement programme at the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre.
Established to celebrate the engineering legacy of the Tamar Estuary’s two historic bridges, the 20th century Tamar Bridge and Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s 19th century Royal Albert Bridge, the centre opened in 2019, thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund – with the remainder being funded by the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee.
A popular attraction for visitors of all ages, the interactive exhibition space and a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics learning and events programme brings the two bridges to life for school children, teachers, lifelong learners, locals and tourists alike.
Visitors can also find out more about how Tamar Crossings manages and monitors the road bridge, the Saltash Tunnel and the tolling system in order to keep traffic moving smoothly and provide safe, reliable and efficient crossings of the river.
Helping to deliver the information are the centre’s small team of valued and dedicated volunteer Bridge Ambassadors, who are central to the day-to-day running of the facility.
The Ambassador position has varied roles within it – Bridge Guides, Welcome Hosts and Research & Archive volunteers – all of whom help deliver introductory talks, as well as guided tours.
Applications are being invited now and the main interviews will take place in February 2025 with training and induction taking place during March and April. No prior knowledge of history or engineering is necessary.
If anyone feels they or someone they know could spare an hour or two a week helping the Visitor Centre, fill in an application form at www.bridgingthetamar.org.uk/volunteering
The Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.