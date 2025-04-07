A SPECIAL grey seal pup, Leaf Cutter, is making a triumphant return to the wild after receiving life-saving care at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, thanks to the generosity of supporters who funded her critical operation.
Leaf Cutter was rescued earlier this year after being found severely malnourished and suffering from a serious injury that required intricate veterinary attention.
The dedicated team at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary provided round-the-clock care, and with the incredible support of the public, funds were raised to cover the costs of her vital flipper surgery.
Following months of rehabilitation, where she regained her strength and learned the essential skills needed to thrive in the wild, Leaf Cutter is now ready to begin the next chapter of her life in the ocean where she belongs.
“We are absolutely thrilled to see Leaf Cutter return to her natural habitat alongside four other rehabilitated pups,” said, Tamara Cooper, Curator at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.
“Her journey has been a testament to the power of community support and the vital role our sanctuary plays in giving these animals a second chance. We are so grateful to the amazing team at RoseVean Veterinary Practice who played a huge part in Leaf Cutter’s successful rehabilitation and subsequent release”
Supporters of the Cornish Seal Sanctuary have been able to follow Leaf Cutter’s recovery, and thanks to the GPS tracker fitted to her before release, they will now have the unique opportunity to track her progress as she explores the seas.
The Cornish Seal Sanctuary continues to rescue, rehabilitate, and release vulnerable seal pups along the Cornish coastline.
This Easter the Sanctuary are inviting guests to visit them to see their work and hear about their mission first hand, with seal pup rescue demos, talks and feeds and easter activities on site.