At the event to celebrate the unit’s history, it was decided to invite as many former divisional superintendents as possible and the local team, made up of adults, Cadets (10 to 17 year olds) and Badgers (five to 10 year olds), was delighted to greet six of them to witness the presentation. Due to the lack of records from the unit’s early history, the local volunteers realised that the centenary had arrived because of a 75th anniversary certificate which has been on the wall in the unit for some time. In fact, the 100th year was in 2021, but COVID and associated restrictions meant that this year was the first time that the event could be held.