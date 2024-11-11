MORE than 80 people attended a two-minute silence led by Rev Di Burrows at the Botus Fleming war memorial. A lone bugler was in attendance playing the last post, followed by laying of wreaths from Botus Fleming parish council, St Marys Church and the Women’s Institute.
In the Remembrance service that followed a lesson was read by Deputy Lord Lieutenant James Kitson with singing of the hymns by the congregation.
The altar was decorated with red roses and hand made poppies by Margaret Briggs and Linda Invest.
The current conflict in Ukraine was also remembered with the Ukrainian flag on the north aisle also decorated with poppies.