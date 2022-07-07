Boris Johnson to stand down as Tory leader

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is expected to announce his resignation as Conservative leader in a statement later today.

It has, however, been widely reported that he will seek to continue as Prime Minister until the autumn.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

It comes after Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative backbenchers’ 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision, a No 10 source said.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” the source added according to the BBC.