Boris Johnson to stand down as Tory leader

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cornish times. Read our privacy notice

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is expected to announce his resignation as Conservative leader in a statement later today.

It has, however, been widely reported that he will seek to continue as Prime Minister until the autumn.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

It comes after Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative backbenchers’ 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision, a No 10 source said.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” the source added according to the BBC.