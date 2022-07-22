Bold new approach is planned for roadworks
National Highways is developing a series of measures to reduce the impact of billions of pounds worth of vital work being carried out on the Strategic Road Network.
This includes an increase in the use of higher speed limits past work sites where it is safe to do so, clearer messaging for drivers, more effective diversion routes and a decluttering of the roadside.
National Highways will also consider an increase in the number of full closures of motorways and major A-roads to complete work on the network itself relatively quickly as an alternative to months or even years of partial closures. In some cases, this means building more structures off-site and then lifting them onto the road.
The approach is designed to save taxpayers money and minimise the impact on local communities and drivers caused by major projects on the 4,300-mile network.
It is also likely to lead to lower carbon emissions from construction equipment and minimise the risks to worker safety. It is already being employed in a limited number of schemes.
The construction of a new bridge over the M42 as part of the HS2 rail scheme is being carried out through two closures of the busy motorway over consecutive Christmas periods in 2021 and 2022 when traffic is lightest. This is an alternative to 18 months of lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions along with more than 100 overnight closures.
Additionally, plans are being drawn up to complete major improvements to the A47/A11 junction outside Norwich via one full nine-day closure and a limited number of overnight closures using innovative off-site construction methods.
This would be as an alternative to almost three years of lane closures, contraflows and 30mph speed limits.
Full road closures of roads – normally for a maximum of two weeks – will remain the exception rather than the norm for National Highways. This is in recognition of the potential short-term impact on local communities and businesses as well as disruption to nearby roads caused by diversion routes.
However, project managers are being asked to consider the approach as part of the planning for forthcoming schemes.
Separately, the company is also carrying out multiple maintenance works together on the same stretch of road to maximise the benefit of a closure.
A recent example of this was between two junctions on the M53 when routine cyclical maintenance and reactive works were grouped together, meaning exposure of the workforce to moving traffic was collectively reduced by 5,000 hours and there were 10 fewer occasions where cones and other traffic management was required to complete the works.
This comes as National Highways nears the halfway point of the Government’s second Road Investment Strategy – a five-year, £24 billion programme, which includes more than 50 major upgrades of the network.
