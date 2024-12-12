POLICE searching for former England rugby international Tom Voyce, who went missing in flooding during Storm Darragh last weekend, have found a body.
Police feared the 43-year-old from Truro had died after trying to cross Abberwick Ford, Northumberland, in a vehicle which was then pulled along by the current.
A search had been ongoing since Sunday, but Northumbria Police's Marine Unit discovered a body near Abberwick Mill earlier today.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Voyce's next of kin have been notified.
Concerns were raised after Mr Voyce, who was capped nine times for England, had not returned home from being out with friends the previous evening.
During a distinguished playing career, Mr Voyce represented Bath, Gloucester and Wasps in the Premiership.