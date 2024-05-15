A WOMAN has been confirmed as deceased after calls were made with concerns for her welfare.
Police were called to a property at Forth an Venegh in Bodmin during the lunch time of Monday, May 13.
Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services in attendance declared the woman deceased.
A man in his 40s was initially arrested in connection with the matter but was later released with no further action, with the death of the woman not being treated as suspicious.
Her next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called around 12.45pm on Monday, May 13, following a concern of welfare for a woman at an address on Forth an Venegh, Bodmin.
"The woman in her 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed. A scene guard has been in place while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
"A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the matter but has since been released with no further action. The death is now not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."