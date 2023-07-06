In a message to supporters and visitors to the game, a spokesperson for Bodmin Town Football Club said: "In the current climate, people are finding themselves in more and more need to turn to foodbanks to obtain enough of the basic items to keep their families and themselves nourished and clean. Local foodbanks are doing all they can to supply this vital service to those in need, however, the unfortunate truth is that there are seemingly never enough supplies to support those growing demands.