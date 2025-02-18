A TOWN council has issued a warning to residents and dog owners after a spate of uncollected dog fouling in their cemeteries and other own spaces in the town.
Bodmin Town Council, in addition to reminding owners that dog exercising is not permitted in their cemeteries, has called for dog excrement to be picked up as is required by law.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Unfortunately our team have noticed an increased amount of dog fouling in our cemeteries, where dogs are not permitted, and other open spaces.
“Dog fouling can spread diseases and is unpleasant for other users. Help us to keep our spaces clean and litter free by taking your waste with you.”