Bodmin soldier performs flag-raising duties at the Commonwealth Games
On Friday, July 22, at Nescliffe Training Camp, military personnel from the Navy, Army and the Royal Airforce were undertaking a practice parade for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which saw the military personnel honing their skills and drills in parade techniques and ceremonial duties. Pictured is Private Georgina Hide, 4 Medical Regiment. Pictures: Garry Fox
A BODMIN soldier has had the privilege of being a flag-raiser at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Private Georgina Hide, 26, was part of a team of ceremonial flag raisers attending almost 300 medal ceremonies that took place during the Games.
A Combat Medical Technician with 4 Medical Regiment, she raised the flags of the gold, silver and bronze medal-winning athletes’ countries at the Alexander Stadium which is one of the main venues for the Games. She said: “I volunteered because I thought it would be interesting and a good experience. I enjoy watching and playing sport and I probably won’t get an opportunity to do something like this again.”
Georgina, who represents her Regiment at netball and enjoys badminton hoped to find time to watch the action on the track.
She said: “I’m hoping to see the relays. I would normally watch sporting events like this on the TV so I’m proud to play a part.”
Her parents and grandparents were watching at home hoping to catch sight of her on TV.
She said: “My Nan and Grandad are all ready and told me they have their mobile ready to take a photo if they see me.”
The ceremonial flag-raisers comprising 67 Army personnel, 36 members of the Royal Air Force and 35 from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines trained for this prestigious honour at Nesscliffe training camp in the West Midlands.
They completed refresher training in basic drill and the art of ceremonial flag-raising. The training led by the Army School of Ceremonial also included rigorous dress inspections to ensure their appearance and bearing was of the highest standard when they marched out in full view of an international audience.
Colour Sergeant Lee Blackstock was one of the team from the All-Arms Drill Wing who delivered the training and also directed the rehearsals of the drill manoeuvres for the funeral of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.
He said: “There is an enormous sense of pride amongst the personnel taking part. I’m happy they are all at the required standard and I will be watching them with pride when they are on TV.”
The Army has had four soldiers representing their countries at the Games. Lance Corporal Megan Reid has represented Scotland in the women’s boxing. In the Judo Corporal Sarah Hawkins has represented Northern Ireland and Lance Corporal Victor Ahiavor has represented Ghana. While Corporal Arnold Rogers ran the marathon on behalf of Gibraltar .
