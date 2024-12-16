A POLICE STATION has been declared as re-opened after damage caused by Storm Darragh to its roof.
Bodmin Police Station, located adjacent to Priory Road on the outskirts of the town centre was closed to the public while repairs took place.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We're pleased to let you know that the enquiry office at Bodmin Police Station has reopened.
“The roof of the building was damaged during recent bad weather but has now been repaired and the station is open to the public an normal.
“The office is open Monday to Saturday between 8am to 6pm and is closed on Sundays and bank holidays.
“Thank you for your patience while we resolved the issue.”