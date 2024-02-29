A MAN has been arrested after police received reports of stabbed tyres in Bodmin.
Officers from Bodmin Police were called to reports of a male being in possession of a knife stabbing tyres of vehicles on Corporation Road in the town.
The incident took place during the daytime of Wednesday, February 28.
Upon being apprehended, the suspect was found with a screwdriver in his possession, but there was no sign of a knife.
The man was then arrested and taken to custody at Newquay Police Station.
The latest incident comes amid a recent spate of car vandalism in the town, just weeks after residents reported having windscreens and door mirrors smashed. It is believed the incidents are unconnected and were caused by different individuals.
Police conducted additional patrols in the area during Wednesday evening, with the man believed to have also attacked tyres on adjacent roads.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a male in possession of a knife stabbing tyres of vehicles on Corporation Road, Bodmin.
“Officers from B section was dispatched and quickly located the male who was detained.
“A screwdriver was found in his possession but no knife. He has been arrested and taken to Newquay Custody.”