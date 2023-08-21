A Bodmin town car park has been closed until further notice due to ongoing issues with the repair of the town's leat that runs underneath it.
Bodmin Town Council have said they have no option but to close the Berrycoombe Car Park, near Bodmin Jail, which they had reopened amid an ongoing legal dispute with the owners of Bodmin Jail.
In a statement, Peter Martin, the town clerk said: "Please be informed that the Town Council has made the decision to close the car park pending the conclusion of required works to address an unstable leat under the entrance to the car park. The Town Council is continuing to liaise with Tudor Hotel Collection Limited (owners of Bodmin Jail), which constructed the car park, about the required remedial works.
"Pending a resolution with Tudor Hotels Collection Limited, the Town Council has been paying to hire a temporary bridge over the leat to enable the car park to operate. Unfortunately, due to the mounting costs of these safety measures, the Town Council cannot justify the ongoing costs for the rate payers of Bodmin. Deep excavations are necessary to remove the defective leat, which will render the car park unusable for the foreseeable future.
"Cornwall Council has also threatened planning enforcement action against the Town Council for an alleged planning breach in respect of works undertaken by Tudor Hotels Collection to replace the leat.
"Bodmin Town Council has appealed to Cornwall Council for financial support to address these issues. However, Cornwall Council will be in a difficult position given its attempted planning enforcement action, which has only served to exacerbate the situation.
"Bodmin Town Council apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to the public. Please be assured that we are seeking an urgent resolution of the problems. "
