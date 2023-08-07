COMMUNITY fun was had all round in Bodmin as the town came to life during the Alstock weekend.
With many punters making their way to the adjacent Priory top car park to enjoy the day-long festival of music and merriment, various different community groups and organisations seized the opportunity to turn the weekend into a true hive of community jollification for all the family.
On the town’s Mount Folly square, overlooked by the historic Shire Hall, the monthly weekend market was joined by entertainment, including Scalextric racing courtesy of Ian’s Slot Car Racing and the Rotary Club also in attendance.
The green spaces of Priory Park played their part too, with a range of fun activities for the younger members of the Bodmin community, including bouncy castles, games provided courtesy of Bodmin Rugby Club and also performances from KBSK.