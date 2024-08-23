THE streets of Bodmin town centre came alive to the sound of music, colour and chaos as the annual carnival parade marked the start of the passing of summer and the rapid approach of autumn.
Organised by a committee of volunteers assisted by Bodmin Town Council, the event was billed as being the biggest and best yet, and judging by the size of the crowds and the time it took for the participants to make their way across the town, it certainly delivered on that promise.
The parade was a visual smorgasbord of colour and fun, with the traditional carnival royalty accompanied by everything from racing grannies to farmer olympics, brass bands and everything in between.
The event got off to a noisy, raucous start as the participants gathered at Fair Park to be judged prior to the parade. The vast majority of the noise was provided by a staggeringly sized KBSK contingent, who danced and partied to an 80’s theme, although Wham was heard several times.
Children watching were given an extra dose of delight near to the end of the parade, with the Equally Abled display featuring Pikachu and Super Mario as they accompanied several of the group dressed in pineapple shirts and costumes.
The inclusion of the pineapple theme was a well-guarded and successful surprise for Kelvin Donaghy, the co-founder of the group, co-ordinated by his wife, Sam, and who is known locally for his vocal viewpoint on the inclusion of pineapples on pizzas. At last year’s event, a small Smart vehicle used by his business, The Pad, featured a digital display bearing the slogan ‘pineapples on pizzas is perverted’. Although, this year, the pineapples belonged to the Equally Abled display.
Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin and member of the carnival committee said: “The carnival committee thank everyone who took part in the possession and all who came out to show their support. Now is the time to help grow the carnival if you can spare a few hours to volunteer to help secure and support the carnival committee we want to hear from you.”
Karen Phillips, a member of the carnival committee, added: “Bodmin Carnival Committee would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped to make this year’s Carnival such a success.
“We are lucky to have such great support from local business, organisations and of course our wonderful community.
“This year we wanted to increase the offering so we arranged additional refreshments around the town and the lively Energia Samba band who kicked off the entertainment on Mount Folly. Ellis attractions provided fun activities in Priory and the talented Rachel Best entertained folks at the White clock with some wonderful songs.
“The Carnival received a lot of interest this year with over 30 entries providing a fabulous variety of colourful & lively walkers, floats and vintage vehicles.
“We were also pleased to once again have Bodmin Town Band and Roche Brass in the procession.
“It was great to see that so many people had come out to watch the procession. There was a wonderful Carnival atmosphere and everyone seemed to have a good time.
“Many people have already asked what date next year’s Carnival will be.
“We have a small very hard working Committee and could always do with some extra help. Should anyone wish to lend a hand they can contact us at [email protected]
“Here’s looking forward to Bodmin Carnival 2025!”