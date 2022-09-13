Subscribe newsletter
A crowd including some young children, assembled in Saltash Guildhall on Sunday, September 11, at 6pm to hear the accession Proclamation to announce the new King, Charles III, read by the Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford in his ceremonial red robes.
He was accompanied by his wife, Sarah, the Mayoress, former Mayors, town and county councillors, three Freemen of Saltash, and other guests. The Mayor was introduced by town clerk, Sinead Burrows. After the proclamation the Mayors’ chaplain, the Reverend Tim Parkman said prayers and this was followed by the National Anthem and the Mayor leading three cheers for the new King.
At St Nicholas and St Faith Church next door to the Guildhall, a team of Saltash bell ringers rang church bells to welcome the new King, and the civic party stood outside in Alexandra Square to hear the bells, completing the ceremony.
