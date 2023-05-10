Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy were delighted this week to receive a visit from the RNLI.
Dan and Georgia, two lifeguards based at Whitsand Bay and Seaton, captivated the children with their top tips for keeping safe on Cornwall’s beaches.
Students learned all about what causes riptides, and crucially, how to survive and attract help should they find themselves in a perilous situation.
When quizzed about the flags, pupils proved to be very knowledgeable and keen to share their ideas.
The lifeguards were astounded by the questions the children came up with including: How do colourblind people know what the flags represent? What was your weirdest rescue? And what was the busiest beach, locally, for rescues?
A school spokesperson said: “Students and staff at Brunel now feel ready for the summer and all the sunshine it will hopefully bring.
“Many thanks to Dan and Georgia of the RNLI for a fantastic assembly; do say hello to them if you see them in action this summer.”