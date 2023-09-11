Gorsedh Kernow named 29 new Bards for 2023 — with several hailing from the South East Cornwall area.
On Friday, September 1, young people and adults received their certificates, Awen badges and Awen medals from Grand Bard Pol Hodge.
The following day, a number of locals were named at this year’s ceremony including Jenny Beare from Mevagissey, bard name Rosen Wynn Lannwedhenek (White Rose of Padstow) and David Pollard from Millbrook, Nader Margh (Dragonfly).
Gorsedh Kernow was established with the aim of celebrating and promoting Cornwall’s distinctive Celtic culture and is proud to announce that 29 worthy people have been invited to take their place among the 500 or so existing members of the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow and will be barded at Padstow on September 2, in the grounds of Prideaux Place.
“This year we are welcoming new bards whose work for Kernow reflects both traditional and modern aspects of our Cornish culture,” said Grand Bard of Cornwall, Pol Hodge, Mab Stenek Veur.
“Several new bards are involved with Cornish dance and with traditional and choral music.
“Others are actors and performers who are working with Cornwall’s prominent and innovative theatre companies and showcasing their expertise on stage and film, both locally and internationally.
“Some are honoured for their work with Cornish cultural events and with the Old Cornwall Society who work to maintain our traditions and extend our knowledge of them.
“Others work with Cornish institutions such as the Cornish Gig Association, Porthcurno Cable and Wireless Museum and Wheal Martyn China Clay museum while a number are honoured for their knowledge of and work with the Cornish language. All are important to Cornwall and we are very glad to welcome them this year.”
The new bards were initiated at the annual bardic ceremony on September 2 rideaux Place in Padstow.