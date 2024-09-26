Cllr Jordan said he sees children vaping on the way home from school. “They must have them in their pockets, they can explode in your pockets – they’re a dangerous thing.” He called on the council to add a new part to the motion calling for the Government to ban flavoured vapes, which he believed encouraged use among children. The amendment was accepted. “There’s evidence that children like the flavours, such as bubblegum. For a lot of young people, it may be the only reason they vape,” he added.