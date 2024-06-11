THERE was a good attendance at Widegates Village Hall on June 1 when the local garden club held its ‘Bacon Butty Morning’.
Locals joined together for some delicious food, friendship and the chance to enter the well stocked raffle.
Thank s were expressed to the organisers, Widegates Garden Club, and their helpers.
A spokesperson said: “Delicious butties went down well with teas and coffees. This was followed by a large varied raffle. Many thanks to the organisers, helpers and all who attended in making the morning such a success.”
For more information about the group and upcoming events visit their Facebook page.