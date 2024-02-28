Competition judge, and RABDF trustee, Sarah Tomlinson, praised all entries and said: “Clara was clearly passionate about the importance of proactive health planning on farm and really grasped the value of collaboration, not just within the farm team but with external advisers like the private vet, nutritionists and other paraprofessionals. It was also clear to see that she understood the importance of monitoring data and the impact endemic disease can have on costs and long term financial and environmental sustainability of a business.”