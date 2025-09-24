THEATRE Royal Plymouth is calling on youngsters from across East Cornwall to step into the spotlight this Christmas, as auditions open for its glittering pantomime, Dick Whittington.
To give as many children as possible the chance to shine, auditions will be held in two stages at TR2, the theatre’s Production and Learning Centre on Plymouth’s waterfront. The first round takes place on Sunday, October 5, with registration from 9.15am. Successful auditionees will then be invited back for a call-back session with the show’s choreographer on Saturday, October 18.
This year’s panto promises to be one of the theatre’s most spectacular yet, with television and stage favourite Shane Richie starring in the title role. He’ll be joined by Plymouth panto regular Samuel Holmes as the Spirit of Bow Bells, alongside musical theatre stars Anne Smith, Emily Beth Harrington, Kira McPherson and much-loved dame Iain Stuart Robertson.
Youngsters hoping to audition must currently be in Years 3–6 at primary school, measure no taller than 4ft 8ins, and be confident in modern dance. Rehearsals will begin in November, with performances running daily from Monday, December 8, 2025 to Saturday, January 10, 2026.
Theatre Royal Plymouth is keen to ensure the opportunity is open to all, offering free auditions, travel bursaries and meals on show days. They are especially encouraging children who have never performed in a pantomime before to come along and have a go.
For more information and to download a consent form, you are asked to visit the Theatre Royal Plymouth website.
