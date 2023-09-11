YOUNG members of a rural congregation came to church on four wheels as Pelynt held its annual tractor service.
Children and adults alike enjoyed the chance to explore the farm vehicles after the service led by Revd Richard Allen of the Trelawny Benefice.
“Harvest is nearly gathered in and we celebrated the role of the tractor and its importance on our farms,” he said, “as well as the importance of God providing the seasons, the sun, and water for the growth of our crops.
“We will be on the village green in Lanreath on Sunday September 24 at 4pm to celebrate another Tractor Service in Lanreath Parish.”
Meanwhile over in Bodinnick, St John’s Church hosted a beautiful art exhibition and sale of local artists work. A number of pictures were sold which raised funds for the church, which is proving to be a popular gallery. Many walkers drop by for a look and others hop onto the Bodinnick Ferry to make a special journey across from Fowey.