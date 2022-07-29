Ashley Rowe comes out on top at Launceston Show
A staple of Launceston Agricultural Show is its cattle ring, with people traveling from far and wide to demonstrate the excellent quality of their stock.
Throughout the day families and individuals showed their prize cattle from Ayshires to Limousins and everything in between.
One such group was the Rowe family who have kept cows on their family farm since 1947, and adding to a long line of winners was their bull ‘Trewint Carlos’.
Ashely Rowe of Liskeard was proud to win ‘Breed Champion’ and overall supreme beef animal with his bull Trewint Carlos, a five year old pedigree South Devon bull, weighing almost 1,500 pounds.
Ashley said: “He had done so well this year, I am very pleased today.”
This year Trewint Carlos won ‘Supreme Champion’ at Liskeard Show and male champion at Royal Cornwall. He will be attending the Okehampton, Totnes and South Devon shows later in the year.
