The Armed Forces Day flag relay will start in Bodmin when Councillor Phil Cooper, Bodmin’s Town Mayor transports the flag through the town’s streets ahead of Armed Forces Day taking place in Cornwall in June 2023.
The flag will be delivered to Bodmin Keep Cornwall’s Army Museum where staff, volunteers, veterans and community groups with links to Bodmin Keep have been assembled for the flag relay ceremony at 2pm.
Bodmin is one of 10 community events across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to host an official flag relay ceremony ahead of the national event being held in Falmouth in June
The flag symbolises public support for the Armed Forces men and women, past and present and the very difficult job that they do.
Regional air officer for the South-West of England, Air Commodore, Polly Perkins, CBE said; “Events like these help the Armed Forces to thrive knowing that we have the support of the very community that we serve. The fact communities across Cornwall are involved in the relay and intend to fly the flag is a real demonstration that they take pride in the Armed Forces and feel confident in our ability to turn our hand to almost any situation,” she said.
Cornwall’s Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Edward Bolitho OBE, veterans, cadets, serving military personnel and school children from St Petrocs Primary School will attend the ‘handing over’ ceremony.
Bodmin Town Mayor Phil Cooper added: “It is a huge honour to be presented with this special flag and be part of this national event. It is a real privilege for the town which is steeped in military history. Bodmin Keep which until 2012 was a recruiting base for the army and is still home to The Light Infantry Association is the perfect location to begin the tour.”
The Armed Forces Day flag relay will continue over the next two months before the official flag raising in Falmouth.
Relay timetable
- Bodmin — Cornwall’s Army Museum, 2pm on Tuesday, April 25
- Fowey — Fowey Town Quay, 3pm on Friday, May 5
- Helston — Grylls Monument, 11am on Wed 10 May
- Isles of Scilly — Star Castle Hotel, 11am on Tuesday, May 16
- Land’s End — Land’s End Landmark, 11am on Tuesday, May 23
- Launceston — Town Square, 10.30am on Friday, June 2
- Newquay — RAF St Mawgan, 2pm on Monday, June 5
- Penzance — St John’s Hall, 11am on Monday, June 12
- Torpoint — HMS Raleigh, 10am on Friday, June 16
- Falmouth — Gyllyngvase Beach (flag raising), 9.45am on Monday, June 19
- Truro — The Army Reserve Centre, 11am on Wednesday, June 21