THE long-awaited cafe at Saltash Railway Station has opened its doors.
The aptly-named Trackside cafe was officially opened by Mayor Cllr Julia Peggs and her consort Geoff Peggs, together with members of the town council recently.
The cafe is being operated by Saltash resident for more than 38 years, Dawn Couch, and her team.
It’s the second such catering venture in the town for Dawn, who runs the Poolside Cafe at Saltash Leisure Centre.
She said: “Exactly two years to the day of opening Poolside cafe we’re opening Trackside. I had the opportunity of having the space at the station and I felt they would work really well alongside each other.”
Dawn has an extensive background in catering with 40 years experience including 24 years at Saltash Community School.
She’s no stranger to life on the train tracks either after spending four years working as a silver service stewardess on the Golden Hind Pullmen Service from Plymouth to Paddington.
She said: “I feel really excited and privileged to be in such a beautiful building. It feels like I’m coming full circle hearing the trains going past.
“I’ve got the bug now and I’m already thinking about how to potentially add another ‘side’ venture in the town, possibly next year.”
The cafe marks the final step in the refurbishment by Saltash Town Council who received the Network Rail Community Award in 2021 for its restoration. The work on the building, now known as Isambard House, took 18 months to complete, but there were delays in finishing and using the space due to Covid regulations.
Cllr Julia Peggs, mayor of Saltash Town Council, said: “It’s exciting at long last to have a cafe in the waiting room. Part of the core reason for the council to take on this project was to be able to reopen a waiting room with a cafe and toilet for the public. Without the notion of doing that, we wouldn’t have taken on the restoration.
“The major funding for enhanced passenger facilities came from Cornwall Council with £300,000 from the Local Transport Plan Fund.”
The waiting room and cafe has a fully accessible toilet with baby change facilities and WIFI, with the cafe serving a selection of hot and cold drinks, cakes and sweet treats and ice creams as well as breakfast rolls, toasties, paninis and jacket potatoes from 6.45am until 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.
Dawn added: “My team and I are looking forward to providing travelling passengers, local residents and visitors to Saltash homemade cakes, cookies, tray bakes, hot snacks, and Cornish tea and coffee. We also provide outside catering for events. We look forward to welcoming and meeting many people at Trackside Café.”