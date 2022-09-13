Applications now open for school
Sunday 18th September 2022 7:00 am
School child (Image by Compare Fibre / Unsplash ()
PARENTS with children scheduled to start primary school in September 2023 can now start applying, despite it being nearly 12 months away.
For those with kids born between September 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019, it’s time to do, while those with children inYear 6 need to choose their preferred options for Secondary School.
Anyone needing help with the application or would like to discuss further should contact the Family Information Service on 0800 5878191.
All applications must be submitted by January 15.
To find out more, visit www.cornwall.gov.uk/admissions
