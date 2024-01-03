THE deadline for primary school applications is Monday, January 15.
Parents and carers with a child born between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, have until this date to apply for a reception place for September 2024.
Parents still need to apply even if their child attends their preferred school’s nursery or pre-school as this will not automatically guarantee a place.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “Picking the right school for your child is clearly really important so it’s vital that you get your application in before the deadline and to consider more than one option.
"The School Admissions Team are available to provide support and answer any questions.
“Missing the application deadline can increase the risk of not being allocated a preferred school as late applications will be processed after those that have been submitted on time.
“So, to avoid disappointment, make sure you get your application in before January 15.”