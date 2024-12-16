ANTI-spiking bottle stoppers are being made available for free across Cornwall in an effort to tackle spiking across the region.
In an effort to keep people safe from spiking this festive season, WithYou in Cornwall is making anti-spiking bottle stoppers available for free across the county.
Statistics reveal that between April 2022 and April 2023, police recorded over 6,700 reports of spiking in the UK, but this number is estimated to be much higher in 2024.
Studies indicate that 74 per cent of women are affected by spiking, and around 80 per cent of these incidents occur in public venues such as bars and nightclubs.
As the festive season begins, more people will be out celebrating in public spaces. With this in mind, WithYou in Cornwall is raising awareness of the signs of spiking and what to do if you think you’ve been spiked.
The drug and alcohol treatment and recovery charity is encouraging individuals to communicate any feelings of unease to friends and family and seek immediate help if someone begins to exhibit signs of being spiked.
Head of service delivery at WithYou in Cornwall, Sue Clark, said: “Spiking is never the fault of the victim. Everyone deserves to enjoy the Christmas festivities without fear. That’s why with Christmas approaching, to keep people safer, we are offering drink stoppers from our local WithYou offices for anyone who needs them.”
Lead clinical pharmacist at WithYou, Abie Wilson, added:c“Spiking, where alcohol or drugs are given to someone without their consent, can have devastating, long-term impacts on victims.
“Raising awareness of what to do if you think you or someone you’re with has been spiked when at a bar or club can be potentially life-saving.
“This includes telling a friend what’s happened, not drinking the rest of your drink, and getting to a safe place as soon as possible - it’s safest not to leave with someone you don’t know or have only just met.
“If you can’t get to a safe space on your own, go to the bar and ask for help. If you start to feel seriously unwell, call 999.”
Signs of spiking include confusion and disorientation, nausea and vomiting, poor coordination and vision, disorientation, memory loss and blackouts, and difficulty communicating.
Spiking incidents can be reported to Devon and Cornwall police by calling 101, visiting a local police station in person, or via their website.
Additional support is available through Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC). Individuals can locate their nearest SARC by searching for their location on the NHS website: www.nhs.uk/service-search/sexual-health-services/find-a-rape-and-sexual-assault-referral-centre
For those in need of confidential support, the charity Victim Support offers free advice. Their free phone number is 08 08 16 89 11.