However the production team do seem to have struck gold with this offering. Uniting a stellar cast delivering a much more comedic tone alongside the fantasy elements and a big budget production has fans of the game and neutrals very keen. Edgin is a notorious thief who survives on his charm and wit. His luck is about to run out when he is enlisted to steal an artefact for a very powerful dark wizard and in turn setting off a chain of events that could prove cataclysmic.