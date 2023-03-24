This week as we near the next school holidays, has the release of a new animation and a long awaited fantasy epic.
There is another cinema memories interview, the quiz and lots of Event Cinema to get into.
I have recently been off for a few days and the family went to Blenheim Palace and what a wonderful place, there is so much to see and a definite location for film fans as the place has been used in a number of films including, Cinderella, Harry Potter and Mission Impossible. Back closer to home I haven’t noticed as much filming in the area especially Charlestown recently.
I suppose after regular shoots for Poldark there will be a bit of a lean period, but it will be good to have some more local destinations back on the big screen soon.
l For booking details, visit wtwcinemas.co.uk
New Releases
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fantasy epic films are a mixed bag and there have been previous Dungeons and Dragons offerings but nothing to set the world alight.
However the production team do seem to have struck gold with this offering. Uniting a stellar cast delivering a much more comedic tone alongside the fantasy elements and a big budget production has fans of the game and neutrals very keen. Edgin is a notorious thief who survives on his charm and wit. His luck is about to run out when he is enlisted to steal an artefact for a very powerful dark wizard and in turn setting off a chain of events that could prove cataclysmic.
Turning from the bad guy to a hero is not a straightforward role for Edgin and he enrols an unlikely band to aid him on his quest.
The journey takes them across the different worlds and lands within Dungeons and Dragons folklore and meet a varied cast of characters, there is obviously a level of CGI involved but there is a lot of actual set pieces and regular characters which does make a difference to the final product being of higher quality.
The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodrigues, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.
Mummies
An animated adventure that follows three ancient Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt.
Hidden from the outside world this secret civilization thrive. The discovery soon opens our world to the mummies and the trio that set forth are a young princess, a chariot rider, his younger brother, along with their pet crocodile. Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on an exploration of this new world.
The journey leads them to search for an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, which was stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.
Event Cinema
Falstaff
A number of Event cinema productions are dropping in the next couple of weeks, including the MET opera’s production of Falstaff at The Plaza.
Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy.
Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park Ailyn Perez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.
Life of Pi
Tomorrow night (March 3o) has the hugely anticipated National Theatre Live production of Life of Pi.
An amazing story brought to life on stage with fantastical puppetry and imagery in a must watch.
Your Name
The Anime Season at The Plaza has Your Name (Subtitled in English).
High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers.
This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Your Name is screening tonight 29th March.
This is followed next Wednesday April 5 with Weathering You (Subtitled).
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if taking its cue from his life. After many days of solitude, he finally finds work as a freelance writer for a mysterious occult magazine.
Then, one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.
Silver Screen
The Fabelmans
Silver Screen tomorrow (March 30) is the final one prior to the Easter Holidays and the film is Stephen Spielberg’s semi biographical The Fabelmans.
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power if film can help him see the truth. The Silver Screen seats are just £4.30 each which includes a hot drink and a biscuit. The Silver Screen will return after the Easter holidays.
Cinema Memories
Regular readers will know I am looking back over my twenty years managing at WTW cinemas and I have been bringing some interviews with colleagues amongst the memories. This week I will be asking former cinema employee Shane about his cinema experiences.
Will – First up You were with us for the opening day at White River in 2008, but can you remember your first film?
Shane – I do remember the opening so well, it was really exciting and we had so many new films to choose from but I remember I was supposed to finish at 9pm but I stayed on to watch the Keanu Reeves film The Day the Earth Stood Still as it had just started, sadly it was rather disappointing and not worth waiting around for.
Will – I do remember you taking a vow about buying a DVD of every film you watched at the cinema, I think you stuck with it until the Hannah Montana film and then you decided to break your oath.
Shane – Yes I had a good run but my rooms were just overflowing with films I was never going to watch.
Will – Now what was your best memory of working at the cinema?
Shane – In the early days we had a larger team and the football matches between staff were good, but my best memory was having a staff advanced screening of Transformers. Getting to see the film before anyone else was really special.
Will – It is a shame the film wasn’t anything special! On that level what was your favourite film whilst working at the cinema?
Shane – That is tricky but one that stands out for me purely for its originality and comedic violence was Kick-Ass.
Will – Interesting choice, I thought you would go for Scott Pilgrim to wind me up, as we did not always agree with film recommendations and that one always stands out as I hated it and you loved it.
Shane – Yes but it is good to have the difference of opinion, it makes for a more interesting conversation.
Will – True, now what would you say is different about going to the cinema now as a regular patron and when you were working there?
Shane – It is certainly more relaxed now as when I would go in you would get me to keep an eye on things even when on a social visit.
Will – Well it would be considered an honour by some to be trusted with such a task! Now finally the big question we all want to know and that is what is your cinema snack of choice?
Shane – Saharas Hot Nuts they are still just as good now as 14 years ago.