THE Cornwall Heritage Trust will be hosting its annual well dressing ceremony at St Cleer Holy Well and Cross this week.
The event is set to take place on May 3 from 10.15am till 11.15am and is open to everyone – it will involve children from St Cleer Primary School, Liskeard Old Cornwall Society and the local community.
The day will represent Kernow through and through with the blessing to be completed in both English and Cornish.
Short prayers are also set to be read aloud by the curate as well as singing and dancing.
This year’s event is particularly significant as it will celebrate the site’s removal from the heritage at risk register in November 2023.
Cornwall Heritage Trust CEO, Cathy Woolcock, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that our interventions have saved St Cleer Holy Well and Cross from the Heritage at Risk Register, and the Well Dressing Ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate with the local community. We hope as many people as possible can come along!”
It is thought that the St Cleer Holy Well dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century. It is listed Grade I and a scheduled monument meaning it is a nationally important archaeological site or historic building which has been given protection – a demarcation earned by only 2.5 per cent of listed buildings.
For a number of years the ceremony was hosted by the Liskeard Old Cornwall Society however it was reinstated by Cornwall Heritage Trust last year following the charity’s acquisition of the site – Liskeard Old Cornwall Society remains closely involved with the event.
Last year’s event was a partially soggy one. It saw many parents, residents and children processed to the well carrying spring flowers led by Cornish piper and drummer Merv and Alison Davey.
Brian Oldham, president of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society, added: “We are delighted to have been invited by Cornwall Heritage Trust to be involved in the St Cleer Holy Well Dressing Ceremony once again this year. Old Cornwall Societies are very active in keeping alive traditional events such as this one, others include Crying the Neck and the Midsummer Bonfire. This event in St Cleer is particularly important as, by involving them in the procession and in Cornish Dance, it gives the children of St Cleer the opportunity to learn about one small aspect of our heritage. It may encourage some of them learn more about the history of their lovely village and Cornwall!”
As part of the proceedings, posies of flowers will be laid at the monument by the children from St Cleer Primary School.
To donate a posy, drop it to the school on the morning of the event.