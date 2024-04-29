Brian Oldham, president of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society, added: “We are delighted to have been invited by Cornwall Heritage Trust to be involved in the St Cleer Holy Well Dressing Ceremony once again this year. Old Cornwall Societies are very active in keeping alive traditional events such as this one, others include Crying the Neck and the Midsummer Bonfire. This event in St Cleer is particularly important as, by involving them in the procession and in Cornish Dance, it gives the children of St Cleer the opportunity to learn about one small aspect of our heritage. It may encourage some of them learn more about the history of their lovely village and Cornwall!”